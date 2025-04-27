Summer’s here—and while you’re soaking up the sun and sipping on iced lattes, your nails might be silently suffering. The heat, humidity, and water exposure can leave them weak, brittle, and prone to breakage. But don’t worry—we’ve got your back (and your cuticles)!

Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing at KAI India, reminds us that just like your skin and hair, your nails need some TLC during the warmer months. Here are eight essential tips to keep your nails healthy and flawless all summer long:

1. Hydration equals healthy nails- Hot weather can be brutal on your nails that can suck the moisture out of them, making them brittle. Keep them hydrated with a nourishing cuticle oil because dry nails are so last season!

2. Trim and file smartly- Frequent trimming prevents breakage and keeps nails looking fresh and neat. Use a sharp, good quality nail clipper and gently file any rough edges. But don’t cut them too short as it can make them more prone to damage.

3. Protect from excess water exposure- Swimming and washing your hands frequently? While water is refreshing, too much can weaken your nails. Moisturize after every wash and wear gloves while doing household chores to prevent dryness.

4. Ditch the toxic stuff or any harsh chemicals- Acetone-based nail paint removers dry out nails and strip them of moisture. Use acetone-free removers for less damage.

5. Eat your way to stronger nails- Strong nails aren’t just about external care, they need nourishment from within. Maintain a balanced diet rich in eggs, nuts, fruits and leafy vegetables to promote nail health. And of course, drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to stay hydrated.

6. Don’t skip sunscreen- Just like your skin, your nails need sun protection too! UV rays can weaken them, and cause discoloration. Apply sunscreen on your nails and hands before stepping out.

7. Avoid nail biting- We get it, chipped nails are annoying but avoid biting or picking at them as it can lead to more breakage and infections. Keep a nail filer handy for quick fixes instead.

8. Give your nails a breather- Too much use to gel and acrylic nails can weaken your natural nails. Give them a break between manicures to help them stay strong and healthy.

Following these simple tips, we promise your nails will be living their best summer life- strong, glossy and ready to shine.