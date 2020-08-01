The overpowering effect of technology

During my youthful days, I could remember the long list of important phone numbers of friends and relatives. When the numbers changed, I used to note them in a phone book. With the advent of mobile phones, there is no use anymore remembering numbers or noting down in phone book, as the phone piece can store all the important and unimportant numbers. The sophisticated smart phones are performing all works I used to do earlier using my mind regularly and sharpening it. Now there is no need to use my brain as the cell phone does all the thinking on my behalf .it reminds me of my marriage and birth days and my friend's birthdays and advises me on time when to pay any bills due.



The phone is so smart when I try to scribble something on screen it correctly predicts what I am about to type and suggests me several choices of words to choose from the display, I merely have to tap on the right option without worrying to type the whole word further weakening my grip on vocabulary.

During my student days and when preoccupied in my profession as engineer, I used to be a voracious reader and I used to spare at least two hours for reading. Today that habit has turned to watching WhatsApp messages and the lion's share of leisurely time is devoured in watching real and mostly fake messages.

I often get the doubt whether I am getting addicted to smart phone.? Luckily I have no Facebook account, Twitter and Instagram bondages; otherwise I would have drowned myself in that intoxication and turned recluse.

The usage of smart phone made me lethargic ,I can shop for anything and everything under the sun sitting cozily in my revolving chair or in the privacy of my bedroom as I am able to do all these works without stepping out of my house which makes my muscles stiff and joints inflexible . Once a very busy person as a professional always on my feet/mobike/car all day, I now spend more and more time indoors. Adding to this the novel Covid-19 pandemic restrictions forced me to confine myself at home. I got a genuine doubt , do I prefer the company of virtual friends to real? I almost hardly leave my home and self quarantined for the past several years and presently for the last 4-months glued to smart phone.

I shudder to think if voice drafting also comes in force, I shall soon forget how to write, speak and walk and turn a robot in flesh and blood. God ! Help me from extricating from this unavoidable dangerous state as I have already turned myself a sloth and an absolute loner.