IIT Madras develops smart indoor navigation system

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed an innovative real-time indoor mapping solution that can generate precise maps under any lighting or environmental conditions, with minimal dependence on pre-existing infrastructure.

The breakthrough technology, called ‘UbiqMap’, is especially vital for first responders during disaster relief operations as traditional infrastructure often becomes inaccessible or unreliable during public safety emergencies.

Its affordable, portable design makes it accessible to a wide range of users. The system can also work alongside existing tools like cameras, providing a more complete solution for indoor mapping and localisation.

“Public safety incidents, particularly search and rescue operations, are often hindered by lack of accurate and up-to-date indoor building plans. Even when maps are available, they typically fail to capture real-time dynamics essential for effective mission planning during disasters,” said Dr. Ayon Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras. “Our technology offers first responders a robust and portable tool to image indoor environments without dependence on visual line of sight or extensive computational resources, making it an invaluable asset in complex, time-critical scenarios,” he added. UbiqMap leverages radio frequency-based imaging to create detailed maps of indoor environments via a technique called ‘Radio Tomographic Imaging’ (RTI).

The RTI systems traditionally rely on a network of wireless transceivers deployed at fixed, known locations. As these transceivers communicate, the wireless signal strength weakens when obstructed by structures. This reduction in signal power is analysed to reconstruct the structural layout or floor map of the area.

The tech then introduces a dynamic and portable approach by removing the dependency on pre-installed infrastructure.

In the long term, UbiqMap holds the potential to become a foundational technology for smart cities and autonomous systems, enabling advanced mapping operations in complex indoor environments, said the researcher, in the paper published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Mobile Computing.