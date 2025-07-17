Nasr School hosts national debate platform for budding orators

The All India Inter School Frank Anthony Memorial Debate Competition 2025 – Category II, Stage 1, was held in Hyderabad, drawing participation from 14 schools across the region. Hosted at Nasr School, the event provided a platform for young debaters to express and challenge ideas on pressing contemporary issues.

Participants demonstrated impressive command over language, clarity of thought, and structured argumentation, reflecting weeks of preparation and critical engagement. The competition emphasized the value of civil discourse and intellectual inquiry, encouraging students to think deeply and articulate their perspectives with conviction.

The event featured a distinguished panel of judges—Imran Mohammed, Dikshita Jain, and Yeshaswini Putta—each bringing diverse expertise in business, public speaking, and event management. Fiona Harold moderated the sessions, ensuring a fair and stimulating environment for debate.

The competition concluded with the announcement of winners and an appreciation for all participants. As students reflected on the experience, the forum stood out as a valuable exercise in communication, reasoning, and respectful disagreement—skills essential to active civic life and leadership.