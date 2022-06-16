With the application of automation and block-chain growing across all industry sectors, there exists quite a great surge in automation and block-chain-related jobs. To meet the requirement for trained professionals in this field, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has launched a new age programme of MBA in Process Automation & Block-chain.

The curriculum of this intensive MBA programme is designed by experts from Risk Annals Research Corporation, which is a provider of a wide range of risk management solutions. The collaborated expertise will provide students with most in-demand skills in the field of automation & block-chain.

MBA students will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals, technical as well as functional aspects, required to develop real-world processes for automation and block-chain solutions. Risk Annals Research Corporation (RARC) will provide on-line collaborated state-of-the-art block-chain lab enabling public and private block-chain construction through prototype platforms and composers like Ethereum (a block-chain based platform best known for its crypto-currency-ETH; Hyper-ledger (an open source block-chain framework hosted by Linux foundation); WAVES (enable users to create and launch custom crypto tokens); similarly EOS; Stellar and more are also there for their uniqueness.