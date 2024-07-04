The power of English: Enriching lives and unlocking opportunities

English language amazingly embellishes the personality and paves the way for the promising and prosperous life. Let us enrich ourselves with the knowledge of English.



Choose the closest meaning of the words given in the capital letters -

1. SUPPLICATE

(A) to beseech, to appeal (B) to elucidate (C) to assemble

2. APOTHEOSIS

(A) explanation (B) the highest point (C) disturbance

3. EXEMPLAR

(A) pertinent (B) motivating (C) a role model

4. DISSENSION

(A) consent (B) disagreement (C) revelation

5. INVEIGH

(A) to protest strongly (B) to overlook (C) to recapitulate

6. KNAVISH

(A) clever (B) untrustworthy (C) convenient

7. CAROUSE

(A) to enjoy boisterously (B) to behave roughly (C) to confide

8. INTERSPERSE

(A) to know (B) to scatter (C) to reflect

9. RENDEZVOUS

(A) sincere (B) conventional (C) a secret meeting

10. CONVOKE

(A) to summon (B) to modify (C) to clarify

Answers: 1.A 2.B 3.C 4.B 5.A 6.B 7.A 8.B 9.C 10.A

Let us learn Phrasal Verbs with the meaning of the Basic Actions.

To get off - to come onto the ground.

She got off her motor cycle and ran to see her parents.

She slipped while getting off the train.

To fall down - to drop to the ground.

The child fled away fast and fell down on the road.

She fell down on the way and started crying for the help from the passersby.

To get up - to move to higher position, to rise to the standing position, to get out of bed.

The boys got up to the top of the building and started to laugh very loudly.

The child had difficulty to get up off the ground.

She decided to get up early morning to study for the imminent examination.

My sister hated to get her children up and dressed up for the school.

To go back – to return to a place.

She got back to her college last Sunday.

He has to go back to Washington next week.

I kept on trying to succeed with science subjects as going back to commerce was not possible.

To go into - to enter a room or building.

When we went into the public auditorium, the inaugural programme had already started.

To go off - to leave the place to do something.

She had to go off to work to a far off place in the city everyday in the morning.

To keep down - to keep yourself in low position to hide from attack.

When the gunfire started in the crowd suddenly, the security personnel appealed to the people to keep down fast.

Let us know about the word ‘FRENZY’

Frenzy - noun, a condition of uncontrolled behaviour which is sometimes characterized by violence, a violent mental and emotion condition.

In a frenzy of anger, the public started pelting stones on the politicians.

There was a frenzy of activity in the stock market last week.

In its frenzy to escape from the danger of the burning train, the passengers became uncontrollable and many of them stampeded to death.

In a moment of frenzy, the girl cut her wrist and jumped off the first floor of her house.

The success in the UPSC examination and having been selected for the IAS sent my sister into a frenzy. The last night sales in the jewellery market well reflected a festival frenzy.

To work yourself into a frenzy – to make yourself angry (The impatient audience worked themselves into a frenzy as they waited for the arrival of their favourite actress.)

Verb, to affect with frenzy (The people were frenzied expecting the arrival of a host of celebrities in the town next week.)

FRENZIED – adjective, a frenzied audience, crowd, people

Word Of The Week

CLAQUE – noun, a group of people hired to applaud an event, a group of people who are paid for applauding (The performance of the actor was terribly bad. But the presence of the claque in the show saved his reputation.)

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, Bihar)