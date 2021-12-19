Devarakonda: MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar urges farmers to unite against Central government

Devarakonda: Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar on Saturday called upon the farmers to unite and fight against the BJP government over its anti-farmer policies.

Speaking to media in Deverakonda, he stated that Telangana is at the forefront in feeding the country. He said that Rythu Bandhu Scheme will not stop in the state as long as KCR rules Telangana.

He also said that TRS is the only government that is providing 24 hours uninterrupted power to farmers in Telangana, he added. The credit of providing safe drinking water to every household in the State through Mission Bhagiratha goes to CM KCR, he informed. The MLA said that State government is committed to work for the welfare of farmers.

He lamented the BJP leaders over their different versions from Central and State leaders.

It is right time for farmers to unite and fight against BJP led Central government to save agriculture sector, he said.

The MLA stated that the opposition parties in the State ignored farmers' plight and added that they were blaming CM KCR for political gains.

He said that the TRS decided to organise protests against BJP stubborn stance across the State on December 20th. Ravindra Kumar raised his objection over BJP-led-Central government's discrimination against Telangana farmers and demanded centre to procure entire paddy of Telangana.

He questioned the Centre over favoring Gujarat with regards to Paddy procurement. Centre must enforce the MSP Act for all crops, he demanded.

He called upon TRS workers to repel BJP's false propaganda against CM KCR and the State government.