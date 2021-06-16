BAMUL ships 500 MT of milk powder to Bangladesh

Ramanagara: The Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-Operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd., (BAMUL) on Tuesday dispatched first milk powder shipment to Bangladesh from Shivanalli Mega dairy near here.



Speaking after flagging off to four trucks, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) MD B C Sathish said that BAMUL gets order from Bangladesh to supply 500 metric tons of milk powder. BAMUL with 14 federations is the largest of KMF constituents.

According to Satish, BAMUL procures 19 lakh liters of milk a day and converts nine lakh liters into powder due to less demand for milk. BAMUL which is in distress owing to lockdown has established a mega dairy unit near Kanakapura to reduce losses. Another powder producing unit with a capacity to produce 60 tonnes would be started soon. BAMUL president Narasimha murthy said that

they once toyed with the idea to announce a two-day holiday for milk procurement. But they dropped it seeing farmers' distress.