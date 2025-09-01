BBMP inquiry commission submits 8,900-page report on alleged irregularities

Bengaluru: An inquiry commission headed by Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das has submitted its exhaustive report on alleged irregularities in the implementation of works by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) between 2019-20 and 2022-23. The report, spanning nearly 8,900 pages including annexures, was formally handed over to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery.

The commission, after a detailed investigation, has pointed out serious lapses and irregularities in the execution of civic works. It has recommended legal action against officials found guilty and urged the government to initiate systemic reforms to prevent recurrence of such violations.

The probe into BBMP contracts was ordered after allegations of large-scale corruption surfaced. In 2023, then Deputy Chief Ministers had pressed for a comprehensive inquiry into the civic body’s functioning. Initially, four special investigation committees comprising technical experts were formed in August 2023. However, these panels were later dissolved, and the task was transferred to a judicial commission under Justice Das in December 2023.

Following a government notification on April 20, 2024, the commission was empowered to continue the probe, incorporating both its independent review and the findings of the earlier committees.

The inquiry covered 761 completed projects 528 selected through random sampling and 233 others identified for scrutiny. The methodology included file inspections, on-site verification of works, and financial audits. According to the findings, several projects showed procedural lapses, discrepancies in expenditure, and execution shortfalls.

The report, now in the hands of the state government, is expected to form the basis of further action. Sources indicate that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to convene a meeting with senior ministers and officials to examine the recommendations before deciding on punitive and corrective measures.