BJP Leader Allegedly Makes Provocative Comments

Nazia Elahi Khan Booked After Protests

Belagavi: A BJP national spokesperson and leader of the minorities wing, Nazia Elahi Khan, has come under scrutiny for allegedly making controversial remarks about the Muslim community. This has led to an FIR being registered against her at the Marihal police station.

The allegations stem from a program titled ‘Batenge tho Katenge’, held on January 19 in Sulebhavi. The event, attended by Hindu activists, reportedly included speeches that raised concerns over provocative language. Khan’s remarks during the program have been accused of inciting disharmony.

The controversy escalated on Monday night when members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the Marihal police station, demanding action.

Responding to the protests, the police acted by filing a case against Khan under the relevant sections of the BNS Act, citing charges related to disturbing public order and creating communal tension.

