DNA network moves HC seeking quashing of stampede tragedy report

Bengaluru: DNA Entertainment Network has filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking the cancellation of the inquiry report submitted by Justice Michael Cunha into the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people. The petition requests an urgent hearing, and the case has been admitted by a division bench comprising Justice Jayant Banerjee and Justice S G Pandit. The hearing is scheduled for July 28.

The development comes shortly after the Karnataka Cabinet formally accepted Justice Cunha’s report. In its petition, DNA alleges that the report is biased and one-sided, and claims that the commission was formed merely to save the government’s face. The petition also argues that witnesses were not given an opportunity to be heard, and that the report was pre-leaked intentionally, potentially harming the petitioner’s reputation. On these grounds, the company has requested the entire report be annulled.

The Karnataka government had recently taken a major decision based on the report’s findings. The Cabinet approved departmental inquiries against police officials, and further decided to initiate criminal cases against RCB, DNA Entertainment Network, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

This has put several prominent individuals in a difficult position, including KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, former secretary A. Shankar, former treasurer Jayaram, RCB official Rajesh Menon, DNA Network Ltd. MD Venkat Vardhan, and Vice President Sunil Mathur.

Following this Cabinet decision, DNA Entertainment Network quickly approached the High Court with its writ petition. The court will take up the matter on July 28, and all eyes are now on what direction the judiciary

will take.