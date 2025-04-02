ED Challenges Lokayukta Report In Siddaramaiah Muda Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing a new legal challenge as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the People's Representatives Court to contest the Lokayukta's findings in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) case.

In an eight-page petition, the ED requested the court to dismiss the Lokayukta report that had cleared Siddaramaiah and his family of wrongdoing. The central agency asserted that their investigation uncovered significant evidence of irregularities, directly contradicting the Lokayukta's conclusions.

"Our probe has clearly established irregularities, and it is incorrect to claim that no violations have taken place," the ED stated in its petition.

This development is likely to intensify political tensions in Karnataka, providing ammunition for opposition parties to target the Congress government.

The Karnataka Lokayukta had previously submitted a 'B Report' in February 2025 after investigating the matter. Their report had exonerated Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi BM, stating there was insufficient criminal evidence and that the allegations were primarily civil in nature.