Ex-mayor holds lonely protest against proposed ropeway to Chamundi Hill

Mysuru: Vehemently opposing proposed ropeway to Chamundi Hill, former city mayor B L Bhyrappa on Sunday staged a lone protest at the foothill of the temple.

Venting his anguish at those in favour of the proposal, Bhyrappa told media persons that it would spell disaster to the natural environs at Chamundi Hill. He opposed disturbing the green cover in the name of tourism development. "The roads atop the hill are already collapsing at some parts and they forebode danger in future," he said. Chamundi Hill is regarded as the crown of Mysuru and has an integral role to play in tourism development in many ways. Hence there is no need for the ropeway to attract tourists. Preference must be given for developing connecting roads, according to the former mayor.

Geographically and historically Chamundi Hill is very important. To facilitate construction of ropeway project, the earth will have to be dug for more than 10 feet in many parts of the hill. Hundreds of trees will have to be axed for the purpose. Such destruction of nature for a ropeway project is unnecessary, warned Bhyrappa.