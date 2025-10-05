Human skeleton found in under-construction building

Bengaluru: A shocking discovery was made on Thursday evening when workers cleaning an under-construction apartment building in Kothanur stumbled upon a human skeleton, believed to belong to a man aged between 35 and 40 years. Police suspect the individual may have died six to seven months ago.

The skeletal remains were found on the fourth floor of the Samruddhi Apartment building, which has been lying incomplete for years due to a prolonged court case. The property belongs to Sridhar, a resident of Doddagubbi, and construction work had been stalled for nearly a decade. Recently, following the resolution of the legal dispute, workers began cleaning and preparing the site to resume construction. During this cleaning process on Thursday evening, labourers noticed what appeared to be human bones. They immediately informed the building’s security personnel, who alerted the Kothanur police.

A police team, along with forensic experts from the Scene of Crime Office (SOCO), rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Preliminary examination revealed that the skeleton was found lying flat on the floor, dressed in jeans and a shirt, suggesting that the deceased might have been sleeping or resting at the time of death.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination and DNA analysis to help establish the identity of the deceased. “Based on the condition of the bones and clothing, we suspect the death occurred several months ago. Further details will be known after the FSL report,” a senior officer from Kothanur police said.

This is not the first such discovery in Bengaluru this year. In June, a similar incident occurred in Begur, where workers cleaning an apartment complex’s septic tank found human skeletal remains, including a skull and other bones. That case too was handed over to forensic experts for investigation.

The latest discovery in Kothanur has once again raised concerns among local residents, who are demanding a thorough investigation to uncover whether the death was accidental, natural, or linked to foul play. Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are verifying missing person records from last year in and around Kothanur to identify the deceased..