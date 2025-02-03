Indian Institute of Science unveils India’s first indigenously developed Polymer SLS 3D Printer

Bengaluru: Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, has launched the Apollo 350 SLS, India’s first indigenously designed and developed Polymer Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer developed by FSID-Indian Institute of Science.

This was developed under the Capital Goods Scheme of MHI Phase-II in partnership with Fracktal works Pvt Limited.

The product debuted at IMTEX 2025, India’s largest machine tool expo recently. This marks a significant milestone in India’s additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem, empowering the nation to design and produce advanced high-tech machinery indigenously.

The collaboration leverages Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) CORE Labs’ cutting-edge research capabilities and Fracktal Works’ industry expertise to create a product that meets global standards while catering to the specific needs of the Indian market.

The Apollo 350 SLS is equipped with high-stability CO₂ lasers, precision scanning systems, and advanced preheating technology.

These features ensure minimal powder material degradation, maximum powder reusability, and exceptional build precision, setting a new benchmark in additive manufacturing. The product has been developed at IISc within a span of just two years, marking a significant milestone in the Make in India initiative.