Live
- Thousands killed in Maha Kumbh stampede, many bodies flown in Ganga: SP MP’s sensational charge
- HM Shah targets Kejriwal, Sisodia, says time to boot out corrupt ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’
- Mining sector records strong growth in production of key minerals
- Illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Myanmar reshaping Delhi’s demographics, politics: JNU report
- Slight mistake of the people: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on stampede at Maha Kumbh
- India’s coal production clocks 6 pc growth to cross 830 million tonnes
- SC to hear plea seeking recall of TN Governor from office
- Market fall creates opportunities for investors to get good entry points: Madhusudan Kela
- Cancer accounts for 12 pc of annual deaths in Bangladesh
- Daily Horoscope Report for February 3, 2025: Explore Your Astrological Guidance for Today.
Just In
Indian Institute of Science unveils India’s first indigenously developed Polymer SLS 3D Printer
Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, has launched the Apollo 350 SLS, India’s first indigenously designed and developed Polymer Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer developed by FSID-Indian Institute of Science.
Bengaluru: Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, has launched the Apollo 350 SLS, India’s first indigenously designed and developed Polymer Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer developed by FSID-Indian Institute of Science.
This was developed under the Capital Goods Scheme of MHI Phase-II in partnership with Fracktal works Pvt Limited.
The product debuted at IMTEX 2025, India’s largest machine tool expo recently. This marks a significant milestone in India’s additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem, empowering the nation to design and produce advanced high-tech machinery indigenously.
The collaboration leverages Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) CORE Labs’ cutting-edge research capabilities and Fracktal Works’ industry expertise to create a product that meets global standards while catering to the specific needs of the Indian market.
The Apollo 350 SLS is equipped with high-stability CO₂ lasers, precision scanning systems, and advanced preheating technology.
These features ensure minimal powder material degradation, maximum powder reusability, and exceptional build precision, setting a new benchmark in additive manufacturing. The product has been developed at IISc within a span of just two years, marking a significant milestone in the Make in India initiative.