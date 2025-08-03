Karnataka Speaker Leads Legislative Delegation to Stanford University, Explores Innovations in Global Health



Bengaluru: A delegation from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, led by Honourable Speaker U.T. Khader, visited Stanford University in California, USA, this week as part of an international outreach to explore advancements in medical innovation and global health technologies.

The team included legislators Manjunath Bhandary, P.M. Ashok Patil, Dinesh Gooli Gowda, Srinivas Mane, Gururaj Gantehole, Suresh Babu, Ashok Rai, and Gurme Suresh Shetty.

During their visit, the delegation toured the Stanford Biodesign Lab, housed within the Stanford School of Medicine, where they were received by Dr. Anurag Mairal, Director of Global Outreach at Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign and a key figure at the Center for Innovation in Global Health. Dr. Mairal, who has led several pioneering efforts in medical technology for underserved regions, offered the delegation insights into cutting-edge research and innovations designed to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Describing the visit as an "eye-opening experience," Speaker Khader noted that the exposure to Stanford’s work in med-tech innovation provided invaluable lessons that could help inform Karnataka’s public healthcare policy and infrastructure development.

The visit was coordinated with the support of entrepreneur and philanthropist Mr. J.P., and facilitated by legislator Manjunath Bhandary, who played a key role in organising the engagement.

The Karnataka delegation’s interaction with Stanford researchers underscores the state’s intent to integrate global best practices and technology-driven solutions into its healthcare system, particularly in areas such as rural health delivery and affordable medical devices.