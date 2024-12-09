Karnataka witnesses rise in elephant deaths and human-wildlife conflict

Bengaluru: Karnataka, renowned as the state with the highest elephant population in India, is grappling with a troubling trend of increasing elephant deaths and escalating human-wildlife conflicts. Despite the urgent need for a permanent resolution, the government appears to be leaning towards temporary measures rather than implementing long-term solutions.

From January to November 10, 2024, a staggering sixty-nine elephants have died due to various causes, including electrocution, gunshots, and accidents. Out of these fatalities, twelve elephants succumbed to electrocution, highlighting a significant threat posed by inadequate safety measures. The chances of elephants suffering fatal injuries from contact with a twenty-foot high electric wire are minimal; however, incidents involving improperly placed low-hanging electric wires pose a grave risk.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is responsible for ensuring a reliable electricity supply while adhering to strict safety regulations to protect both wildlife and people. Unfortunately, there are reports of non-compliance with these crucial safety standards across various government departments. For instance, electrical wires should be at least 13.2 feet above ground level, according to Central Electricity Corporation regulations. Yet, in a recent incident near Aldur in Hassan district, wires were found hanging perilously low at just six feet, resulting in the death of an elephant.

Witnesses reported heart-wrenching scenes as the herd attempted to aid the fallen elephant, showcasing their remarkable capacity for care and familial bonds. Elephants, led by matriarchs, exhibit behaviors that reflect deep emotional connections, often mirroring human empathy. Despite their intelligence and generally non-aggressive nature, these creatures are increasingly facing threats from human activities.

A recent tragic incident occurred in the Shettyhalli sanctuary in Shivamogga, where a young elephant died after becoming entangled in an electric wire. The incident unfolded when a frustrated farmer, dealing with repeated crop damage from visiting elephants, resorted to using electric wires around his field as a deterrent. The young elephant, separated from its herd in the chaos caused by farmers attempting to drive elephants towards Bhadra Sanctuary using firecrackers, fell victim to the deadly trap. In response, the forest department has filed a case against the farmer, highlighting the urgent need for better education and awareness regarding human-elephant interactions. It is crucial for local communities to understand elephant behavior and work collaboratively with wildlife authorities to find practical, humane solutions.

Ultimately, wildlife does not seek to harm humans deliberately; however, increased human population and habitat encroachment lead to dwindling natural spaces for these magnificent creatures. As biodiversity shrinks, the delicate balance of ecosystems is disrupted, placing both wildlife and humans at risk. The message is clear: “Man needs nature, but nature does not need man.” Without concerted efforts to protect our environment and its inhabitants, the consequences will ultimately fall back on humanity itself.