  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Legislative committee slams misuse of hospital equipment

Legislative committee slams misuse of hospital equipment
x
Highlights

Flags lapses in drug supply and student health checks

Bengaluru: The Legislative Committee on Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare has expressed serious concern over the underutilization of costly diagnostic equipment in government hospitals and the continued referral of patients to private laboratories.

Presenting a critical report in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, committee chairman and MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy said, “Government hospitals across the state are equipped with crores worth of CT scan, ultrasound, and MRI machines. Yet, instead of using these facilities, patients are being directed to private labs, causing unnecessary hardship to poor families.”

The report also took strong exception to the delay in action against drug suppliers held responsible for the death of women at a maternity hospital in Ballari. “Even after such a tragic incident, there has been no decisive action. Officials are waiting for the test reports of 13 drug samples before taking steps. This delay is unacceptable,” the committee noted.

The panel further criticized the government for re-awarding tenders to suppliers who had already been blacklisted. “Once a supplier is in the blacklist, they should never be given a tender again. This lapse has compromised patient safety,” the report stated.

The committee also directed the government to prioritize the health of children studying in hostels and residential schools for backward classes and minorities. It recommended compulsory medical check-ups every 15 days, and specific interventions for eye health. “Children are increasingly developing vision problems due to excessive mobile usage. The government should arrange regular eye treatment camps,” the panel advised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick