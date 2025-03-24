Mulling to distribute Kannada Rajyotsava awards without calling for applications: Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi

Bengaluru: Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi has expressed the need to award the Kannada Rajyotsava awards without requiring applications, instead recognizing deserving individuals based on their achievements.

Speaking at a Literary Awards Ceremony organized by the Kannada and Culture Department and the Karnataka Sahitya Academy at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Monday, the minister emphasized that awards should not be sought but rather conferred upon those who truly deserve them.

He suggested that awards should be delivered to the recipients' doorsteps, thereby enhancing their value. He would discuss this proposal with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Previously, applications were invited for the Rajyotsava Award, and during his district visits, he observed that carrying additional vehicles for storing application documents had become necessary. Last year, more than 25 individuals who had not applied were honored with the award. He cited the example of Huchavva, an elderly woman from Koppal district, who generously donated two acres of land worth crores for a school. Recognizing and honoring such individuals has been a satisfying experience, the minister added.

Call for public debate

Minister Tangadagi said that literary figures in the state had largely supported the idea of awarding the Rajyotsava awards without applications but invited further suggestions. There must be a public discussion on the matter and assured that the government would continue to uphold social justice in the award selection process.

He also criticized the previous government for failing to award any honors for three consecutive years. However, upon assuming power, the current government honored 75 achievers across 25 categories. Additionally, chairpersons and directors were appointed to various academies and authorities, revitalizing their activities. As a result, academy and authority programs, previously confined to Bengaluru, are now being conducted statewide, he noted.

2023 Honorary Award Recipients:

The following individuals were honored by the minister: Dr. C. Veeranna, Dr. Sriram Ittannanavar, Janagere Venkataramayya, A.M. Madari, Dr. Sabiha Bhoomigowda

2023 Sahitya Shri Award Recipients:

The following literary figures received the Sahitya Shri award: Dr. M.S. Shekhar, G.N. Mohan, Dr. T.S. Vivekananda, Dr. Jayashree Kambar, Prof. Nijaligappa Yamanappa Mattihal, Dr. Balagurumurthy, Prof. Shivaganga Rumma, Dr. Rita Reeni, Dr. Kaleem Ullah, Dr. Venkata Kagiri Dalavayi

These individuals were honored for their contributions to literature and culture.