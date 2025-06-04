Resolve Sri Sharada Vidyaniketan school issue, Shivakumar tells top cop

Bengaluru: “Take action against those who are trespassing inside Sri Sharada Vidyaniketan school in Vidyaranyapura and troubling students, parents, and teachers and ensure that the school functions smoothly,” DCM DK Shivakumar instructed the Bangalore City Deputy Commissioner and North DDPI.

The Students, parents, and teachers of Sri Sharada Vidyaniketan school in M S Palya, Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru met DCM DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bangalore Urban Development Minister, at his Sadashivanagar residence on Tuesday and complained that a person named Dhananjaya had illegally occupied the school and thrown them out of the school premises with the help of goons. At this time, the DCM spoke to Bangalore City Deputy Commissioner Jagadish and Bangalore North DDPI and instructed them to resolve the problem.

“A man named Dhananjaya has been troubling us since April 2022. Then he attacked the school and damaged school property. Then in May and June, he sent a letter from the BEO office saying that we were not allowed to run the school and obstructed the school.

He said that the school should be closed. When they tried to build a compound wall around the school, they demolished it. Not only that, they tried to bring construction waste into the school premises.

Recently, he brought about 50-60 people and oppressed them. At around 5 pm, he locked the school gate and instructed those with him to check the bags of all the women. At the same time, he destroyed the CCTV camera in the school, disconnected the WiFi connection and destroyed it. Not only that, he tore up our certificates. Then the police came and protected us.

On May 29, they attacked the school again and destroyed the school property,” explained the schoolteachers and parents of the students.

During this time, Shivakumar, who spoke to the Bangalore North DDPI over the phone, said, “A man named Dhananjaya is attacking the Sharada Vidyaniketan school in your jurisdiction.

What are you doing? How come you haven’t noticed? More than 200 parents and teachers have come to me and complained. Go there immediately and resolve the

problem.

If I get time in the afternoon, I will come to the school premises and inspect it. It is not right to harass the school like this for the sake of real estate business. Go to the place yourself. See if the police are doing any plan. You should give me a report on this case. The school should be allowed to run as per the agreement. Immediate action should be taken against those who are causing trouble,” he directed.

“Let him be from our party, even if he says our name. The future of the children is important here. If the BEO is not functioning properly, suspend him. Let the school run peacefully without any problems,” he directed.