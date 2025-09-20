Retired soldier arrested for ‘objectionable’ post on CM

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police on Friday arrested a retired soldier on charges of posting an objectionable message against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The arrested person has been identified as 40-year-old Vasanth Kumar, a resident of Sakaleshpura in Hassan district.

The Cyber Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) carried out the arrest. After retirement, Kumar has been engaged in agriculture in his native place. Police said Kumar had posted an objectionable message against Siddaramaiah on his Facebook page named ‘Hanuma Bhakta’. He had taken exception to Siddaramaiah questioning President Droupadi Murmu at a recent event in Mysuru, where the Chief Minister had asked if she knew the Kannada language. In response, the accused allegedly used abusive language against the Chief Minister. The police registered a suo motu case in this regard and arrested him.

Siddaramaiah, while delivering his speech at the inaugural address at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH)’s ‘Diamond Jubilee Celebrations’ in Mysuru city in Karnataka on September 1, questioned President Droupadi Murmu whether she knew the Kannada language. Afterwards, in her inaugural address, President Murmu also conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, “Kannada is not my mother tongue; however, I respect all languages, cultures, and heritage. Everyone should strive to preserve language and culture and take steps toward their promotion.”

On August 30, the Kengeri Police in Bengaluru arrested an assistant priest of a temple for uploading an abusive post on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Mysuru Dusshera row. He was dismissed from service hours after his arrest. Gururajachar was arrested based on a complaint by the Bengaluru West Division Congress Committee, after the video clip went viral. On May 6, a warder at the Mysuru Central Jail was arrested for allegedly recording an abusive video against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sharing it on social media.

The accused warder, Madhu Kumar, was arrested by Bettadapura Police in Mysuru district. The warder was also suspended pending a departmental inquiry.