Siddaramaiah, DKS discuss Cabinet formation with high command

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Friday discussed the modalities of cabinet formation in the state with the party leadership in Delhi and are learnt to have shortlisted some names of ministers and their portfolios. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would take oath at 12.30 pm on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. A few ministers are also likely to take oath though there was no official announcement.



The two leaders, who flew in from Bengaluru along with general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala, held a series of meetings in the national capital over cabinet formation. Siddaramaiah held a closed-door meeting with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and also with Surjewala. Later D K Shivakumar joined them in the discussions over the probable names to be included in the new cabinet.

After hour-long deliberations, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar along with Surejwala and Vengugopal met Rahul Gandhi at 10, Janpath, where the leaders held talks for over an hour and a half.

Sources said the new cabinet would have representation from all regions of the state and sections including SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, youth and Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the two prominent communities.