Why should Kodagu people be afraid of ‘Siddu Sultan’: MP

Mysore: Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, is harbouring a grudge against Kodagu. The people of Kodagu were not afraid when TipuSultan waged war why such brave people would be afraid of Siddu Sultan, queried the angry MP.

Reacting to media persons about the'Kodagu Chalo' rally organised by congress party on August 26 next he said the people of Kodagu will give an appropriate answer to the Congress on an appropriateoccasion. '.Let them bring their foster children SDPI workers from Kerala along with the people of the neighbouring districts. However,the condition of bringing people from neighbouring districts to ourprogramme has not come to BJP unit in Kodagu' the MP retorted.

He said Siddaramaiah asked what is wrong with eating meat and going to the temple. MP said Let him ask his wife if she eats meat and goesto see Chamundeshwaritemple ?He further said Why did Siddaramaiahhave vegetarian meal at the Siddarameshwar fair in his nativevillage ? Why didn't you eat non veg food ? Siddaramaiah broke the Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion. Today he has broken the faith of Basava followers by eating meat and going toBasaveshwara temple in Kodagu. On Dasara Jamboosavari day in 2017, Siddaramaiah ate roti chicken at Lalitmahal Palace and then garlandedAmbari. He said he is witness to this.

Reacting to egg thrower Sampath's photo seen with Madikeri MLA M PAppachuRanjan he said there are thousands of photos of Siddaramaiahwith HD Deve Gowda. Will you show an old photo and say you are DeveGowda's friend? Same is the case with Siddaramaiah throwing an egg onthe car. He said accused himself said that he is a Congress worker.

He said Siddaramaiah criticised the Congress for 27 years in his40-year political career. He has been praising Congress since 13years. His son Dr.Yathindrais speaking like son of a father. He questioned: ' If you are so angry because of throwing an egg to car , won't we get angry if you talk about Savarkar, a patriot who was in jail for 27 years?'.