Live
- Gruesome Discovery In Chennai: Dismembered Body Found In Suitcase
- Bollywood Divas Shine at London Fashion Week 2024
- IND vs BAN 1st Test: Jadeja and Ashwin Rescue India with Unbeaten Partnership on Day 1
- Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert end partnership
- People will give certificate to BJP govt: Majhi
- Laos works to boost job employment in rural areas
- How Much Hair Colour is Too Much? Signs You May Be Overdoing It
- IND vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja save India the blushes on day one
- How to Prepare for Rapid Aging at 44 and 60
- Jitan Ram Manjhi and his son studied in RSS school: Tejashwi Yadav
Just In
5 styles of diamond engagement rings to woo the love of your life into saying ‘I Do’
Discover engagement rings that match every bride's personality, from timeless solitaires and dazzling halo settings to vintage charm and modern designs.
Ready to pop the question? Script set and rehearsed for a proposal she just can’t refuse? Today's modern bride seeks unique and personalized experiences. Choose a ring that reflects her style and guarantees a "yes"!
The No Fuss Bride
Round Brilliant Solitaire
For the bride who likes dependable styles, a round brilliant solitaire is an easy choice. You may like to add a twist by going for a glory setting to give the central diamond a neat, modern edge. A harmonious twisted double shank completes the design. The round brilliant solitaire is sophisticated, simple and always in style—a great match for your no fuss fiancée.
That Bride Who Is A Little Extra
Round Brilliant Solitaire with a Halo Setting
If your bride likes flamboyance, consider a round brilliant diamond in a halo setting. The halo adds an outer layer of sparkle—perfect for that extra dazzle. This style is a great blend of power and glamour, ideal for a wonder woman who seems to be having it all (and now has you too)!
The Old Soul
Vintage Styles
For the bride who swoons over love letters and heirloom charms, a gamut of diamonds set in a vintage-inspired design is every fairy tale come true. Think interwoven details, grand loops with flourishes and flamboyant diamonds set in a glittering pavé. This retro style is perfect for a bride who is a romantic at heart.
The Modern Bride
Three Stones Ring
For the bride who loves to make a modern statement, a three stone ring is a match made in heaven. The stones span the width of the finger and the light play is inherently eye catching and bold. Pick it for a girl with a progressive and fiery personality! Choose a rose gold band for an on-trend touch.
The One Who Loves To Show Her Mettle
Mixed Metals
For the free-spirit who likes to bend rules, there is ample room to break out even while getting tied down! Go beyond the diamonds, choose styles based on metal bands instead. Mixing metals, by alternating white gold, yellow gold and rose gold bands, gives her ring finger a stacked and unconventional look.
The perfect engagement ring is more than just a symbol, it’s a reflection of the bride’s personality. Pick one that’s just right for her. Because just like your relationship, her ring should be one of a kind.
(This article is authored by Ms. Toranj Mehta, VP– Marketing, De Beers Forevermark India)