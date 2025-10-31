Amritha Aiyer glows in blue

Actress Amritha Aiyer, who impressed audiences last year with her performances in Hanu-Man and Bachchala Malli, seems to be taking a breather this year. With no new releases lined up yet, the actress is keeping her fans engaged through her social media — and her latest pictures are proof that she hasn’t lost her charm.

Amritha recently shared a few glimpses from a night out with friends, and her stunning look instantly caught everyone’s eye. Dressed in a dark blue strapless top paired with a draped skirt featuring a bold slit, she exuded elegance and confidence in equal measure. Her soft wavy hair, minimal makeup, and that perfect touch of lip gloss added a fresh, radiant glow to her look.

What fans loved most was how natural and relaxed she looked — effortlessly stylish without overdoing it. Even without a film release this year, Amritha continues to stay in the spotlight, charming audiences with her grace and understated glam. With her growing fanbase eagerly waiting, many believe 2026 could be the year Amritha Aiyer makes her big comeback with another memorable role.