Govt of Andhra Pradesh organizes Handloom Exhibition at Satya Sai Nigamagamam

Hyderabad: A six-day Handloom Exhibition 2024 was organized by the Handloom and Textile Department of the Andhra Pradesh Government at the Sri Satyasai Nigamagama in Srinagar Colony. The event was inaugurated on Sunday evening by K. Sunitha, Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Government, along with Rekha Rani, Commissioner of Handloom and Textiles, Andhra Pradesh.

K. Sunitha, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, stated that the state's handloom industry has a rich cultural heritage that has been developing for generations. She highlighted that the sector is thriving with 1,77,447 handloom weavers. She mentioned that 35 types of handloom products from the state have been recognized as "One District One Product" (ODOP), and products like Uppada Jamdani, Mangalgiri, Venkatagiri, and Dharmavaram silk sarees and pavadas have received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition. These products reflect the cultural and artistic traditions of the region, she said. She also noted that the Indian government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of handloom workers.

Rekha Rani, Commissioner of Handloom and Textiles, Andhra Pradesh, stated that the Andhra Pradesh Government works in collaboration with various institutions associated with the handloom and textile industry. The exhibition, which will continue until the 27th of this month, features renowned handloom products such as Ponduru Khadi & Shirting, Vizianagaram lungis, bed sheets, Anakapalli silk, Konaseema cotton, Uppada Jamdani, Eluru carpets, Pedana Kalamkari, Bandaru, Mangalgiri, Venkatagiri cotton & silk, Srikalahasthi pen Kalamkari, Dharmavaram, Kodumur Gadwal, Uravakonda silk, and Kuppadam sarees, along with various types of dress materials. She encouraged the public to visit the exhibition, where the finest of Andhra's handloom products are displayed in one place.

