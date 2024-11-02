Rohit Bal Passes Away at 63, Bollywood and Fashion Icons Pay Tribute to the Legendary Designer

Fashion Icon Rohit Bal Passes Away at 63

The fashion industry has lost one of its brightest stars, with renowned designer Rohit Bal passing away on November 1 at the age of 63. Known for his signature style that beautifully merged India's rich cultural heritage with modern elegance, Bal made a lasting impact on the global fashion scene. Recently, he re-emerged in the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week, marking a remarkable return after facing health challenges.

Bollywood Stars and Industry Icons Mourn Bal’s Passing

Many Bollywood celebrities and close friends have expressed their sorrow and shared memories of the designer on social media. Bollywood's leading figures, including Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, have been at the forefront of the tributes, recalling his charm and the elegance of his work.

Sonam Kapoor posted a heartfelt message, writing, “Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation. Blessed to have known and worn you." She included memorable photos with Bal to honour their shared moments in the fashion world.

Ananya Panday, who recently had the honour of being Bal’s final muse at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, shared a touching image with him and captioned it simply, “Gudda,” along with a red heart and dove emoji, highlighting her fondness for the designer.

Tributes from Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and More

Kareena Kapoor paid tribute with a nostalgic picture of Bal from his early days, adding heart emojis to commemorate him, while actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a post captioned, “Rest in style, Rest in beauty,” perfectly capturing the elegance and sophistication Bal brought to fashion.

Sidharth Malhotra also joined in mourning Bal’s passing, writing, “Deeply saddened by the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” on Instagram.

The Fashion Design Council of India Remembers Rohit Bal

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also expressed their condolences in a touching Instagram post. As a founding member of FDCI, Bal’s impact on Indian fashion was profound. The organization praised his unique style, which blended traditional motifs with contemporary trends, reshaping Indian fashion for future generations. Their post read, “We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on.”

Health Struggles and Legacy in Fashion

Bal had been dealing with heart-related health issues over the past year. In November 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for a pre-existing heart condition. Despite these challenges, Bal’s recent appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was celebrated as a testament to his enduring passion for fashion.

Rohit Bal’s passing marks the end of an era in the Indian fashion industry, yet his artistry, legacy, and inspiration continue to shine brightly for generations to come.