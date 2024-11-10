Live
- Officials Face Public Backlash During Caste Census Process: Minister Ponguleti
- PM Modi lauds success of Special Campaign 4.0; total scrap yield goes up Rs 2,346 crore
- Fire Breaks Out on Zaheerabad Highway; 8 Cars Destroyed in Blaze
- Manipur tribal bodies reiterate opposition to Indo-Myanmar border fencing, FMR
- Karnataka halts property mutation to Waqf board
- Blow to Congress: Five-time MLA Mateen Ahmed joins AAP ahead of Assembly polls
- Uttarakhand: Locals protest against 'illegal mosque' in Pithoragarh, demands for demolition intensify
- PM Modi guarantees corruption-free BJP govt in Jharkhand
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gilchrist backs Inglis for Test opening role against India
- Out-of-pocket expenditure in India decreasing amid govt's healthcare push
Just In
Scientists find another clue to uncover secrets of ageing
In a bid to enhance our understanding of ageing, a team of scientists has uncovered the intricate mechanisms by which immunoglobulins influence the ageing process.
New Delhi: In a bid to enhance our understanding of ageing, a team of scientists has uncovered the intricate mechanisms by which immunoglobulins influence the ageing process.
By analysing millions of spatial spots across nine organs in male mice, the team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and BGI Research created high-precision spatial transcriptomic maps.
These maps detailed the spatial distribution of over 70 cell types, offering a vivid picture of aging’s spatial characteristics.
The transcriptomic landscape, dubbed Gerontological Geography (GG), exposes the common threads of tissue structural disorder and loss of cellular identity as hallmarks of aging.
“This landscape is a significant step forward, pinpointing the epicenters of ageing within multiple organs and uncovering the accumulation of immunoglobulins as a key aging characteristic and driver,” said Professor Liu Guanghui, one of the corresponding authors of the study published in the journal Cell.
The quest for systemic biomarkers and key drivers of aging has been a long-standing puzzle in the field of gerontology.
The researchers discovered that increased spatial structural disorder and loss of cellular identity are universal signs of systemic ageing, suggesting that spatial structural damage may be a primary cause of organ functional decline during ageing.
The team also identified senescence-sensitive spots (SSS), which are structural regions in different tissues more susceptible to ageing’s effects.
They found that areas closer to SSS exhibit higher tissue structural entropy and greater loss of cellular identity, indicating that SSS could be the nucleus of organ ageing.
This study is the first to map the spatial transcriptome of pan-organ ageing in mammals, revealing tissue structural disorder and loss of cellular identity as key aging hallmarks and precisely locating the core regions and microenvironmental characteristics of ageing sensitivity.
The study expands the frontiers of ageing science and opens new avenues for delaying aging and preventing related diseases.