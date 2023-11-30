Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: When is Kanakadasa Jayanthi? Why is it celebrated? Learn interesting facts, history and more

Kanakadasa Jayanthi is the birth anniversary of the famous philosopher Kanakadasa. Celebrated on a grand scale in Karnataka, the day falls every year on the 18th day of the Karthika masa of the Hindu calendar. It is a public holiday in Karnataka and usually falls in November. This year, the festival is celebrated on November 30. Renowned in Kirtans and Ugabhoga (Carnatic music compositions in the Kannada language), Kanakadasa was born as Thimmappa Nayaka on December 3, 1509. He grew up to become a celebrated philosopher, poet and musician. His birth anniversary is declared an annual regional holiday to pay homage to this great saint and poet. Continue to learn everything you need to know about this day.

All about Kanakadasa Jayanti

The people of the Kuruba community mainly celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanti. This year, people are commemorating the poet's 529th birthday, according to the official Karnataka tourism website. Kanakadasa Jayanti, a celebration that resonates with the soul of Karnataka, brings together people from all walks of life to honour the revered saint, poet and philosopher Kanakadasa. On this day, various cultural programs are organized in Karnataka, including lectures on the life and works of Kanakadasa, bhajans and musical concerts. People also offer floral tributes to his portrait on this day.

Known for his contribution as a social reformer who actively spread messages of equity and upliftment of the social community, Kanakadasa was a devotee of Lord Krishna and an advocate of the Bhakti movement. His compositions reflect a deep sense of devotion and social conscience. He used the pseudonym, 'Kaaginele Adikeshava', for all of his songs. Some of the famous works of him include Nalacharithre, Haribhakthisara, Nrisimhastava, Ramadhanyacharithre and Mohanatarangini.

Reportedly, before becoming a saint, Kanakadasa was a warrior. However, he gave up that and became Haridasa (servant of God) after being seriously injured in a battle but miraculously survived. He actively discarded rigid caste-based systems in places of worship. He, along with his companion Haridasa, Purandaradasa, rejected the norms by singing and composing Kirtans in the local language, Kannada. Most faith songs were then composed in Sanskrit, inaccessible to ordinary people.