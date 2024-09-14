Onam 2024: How to Prepare and Serve a Traditional Onam Sadhya

Onam, one of Kerala's grandest festivals, is a cultural and harvest celebration observed primarily by the Hindu community. The festivities are held during the Chingam month of the Malayalam Solar Calendar. In 2024, the Onam celebrations started on September 6 and conclude on September 15. Traditional rituals include cleaning homes, taking early morning baths, creating intricate floral designs known as Pookalam, meeting loved ones, and, most importantly, preparing and enjoying a grand Onam Sadhya.

What is Onam Sadhya?

Onam Sadhya, a significant part of the festival, is a grand vegetarian feast served on the last day of Onam. The word ‘Sadhya’ refers to a banquet and is known for its wide variety of delicious and culturally significant dishes. Typically, this feast consists of 26 to 28 different items, including curries, fried vegetables, sweets, snacks, and more. It is believed that everyone in the family must contribute to preparing this meal on the tenth day of the celebration.

The Components of a Traditional Onam Sadhya

A traditional Onam Sadhya is a 26-dish spread featuring items like Rice, Sambhar, Rasam, Kaalan, Inji Curry, Naranga Curry, Parippu Curry, Mango Curry, Avial, Thoran, Pachadi, Upperi, Pappadam, Palada Pradhaman, PazhamPradhaman, and more. These dishes are made using over 60 ingredients, ensuring a rich variety of flavors and textures. The meal is enjoyed by everyone and reflects the spirit of unity and family involvement.

Essential Ingredients for Onam Sadhya

To prepare the traditional Onam Sadhya, you'll need a diverse range of ingredients, including:

• Vegetables: Yam, eggplant, potatoes, carrots, cucumber, moringa, cabbage, beans, raw jackfruit, tomatoes, onions, and more.

• Fruits: Pineapple, mango, and coconut.

• Spices: Black pepper, red chilies, cumin seeds, coriander powder, chili powder, green chilies, and mustard seeds.

• Other ingredients: Rice, curd, milk, sugar, ghee, lentils (dal), and jaggery.

Steps to Prepare Onam Sadhya

Step 1: Start with Sambhar and Rasam Begin by preparing Sambhar and Rasam, two essential curry dishes that require time to cook. Both are spicy and tangy, made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a mix of spices like black pepper, coriander, and chili powder.

Step 2: Chop the Vegetables Assign someone to chop the various vegetables, such as yam, eggplant, potatoes, carrots, cucumber, moringa, cabbage, beans, raw jackfruit, tomatoes, and onions, while the curries are being prepared.

Step 3: Prepare the Curries Next, start making other curries like Inji Curry, Parippu Curry, Mango Curry, and MoruKachiyathu, which are essential components of the Sadhya.

Step 4: Cook the Side Dishes Once the curries are done, move on to preparing Kaalan, Avial, Thoran, Kichadi, Pachadi, and other dishes that don’t take as much time to cook.

Step 5: Make the Desserts Onam Sadhya is incomplete without desserts. Prepare Palada Pradhaman and PazhamPradhaman, traditional Kerala sweets made with rice, milk, and jaggery.

Step 6: Cook the Rice and Fry Snacks Finally, cook the rice and prepare snacks like Pappadam (fried crisps), Upperi (banana chips), and SharkaraVaratti (jaggery-coated banana chips), so they are hot and crispy when served.

Step 7: Serve the Sadhya on a Banana Leaf Place all the prepared dishes in small portions on a banana leaf. Serve hot rice with Neyy (ghee) on top, alongside the variety of curries, pickles, and chutneys for added flavour.

Step 8: Purchase Bananas and Pickles in Advance To save time, buy bananas and pickles beforehand so they’re ready to serve with the meal.

Step 9: Enjoy the Feast Gather your family around and enjoy the traditional Onam Sadhya together!

How to Serve a Traditional Onam Sadhya

Onam Sadhya is traditionally served on a banana leaf placed on the floor, and it's eaten with hands, without using cutlery. Each dish is served in small quantities, and rice is often topped with a generous dollop of Neyy (ghee). The various pickles and chutneys add a burst of flavour to the meal, making it a wholesome and delightful experience. Refills are provided throughout the meal to ensure everyone enjoys the feast to the fullest.

The Onam Sadhya is not just a meal; it’s a celebration of Kerala's rich cultural heritage and the spirit of togetherness. Preparing this feast is a group effort, and it is enjoyed by families with immense joy and pride. With a wide variety of flavours and dishes, the Sadhya is the perfect way to conclude the Onam celebrations.