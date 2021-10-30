Prioritise your oral health to enjoy a cavity-free Diwali

The festive season is here. For most, it is time to let their hair loose and enjoy it to the fullest. In recent times, chocolates have emerged as a favourite gift, especially for children. Not just this, a variety of sweets are gifted and consumed during this period. However, once the festivities are over, people often complain of toothache.

While taking part in celebrations, must not forget to keep a watch on your health. Oral health constitutes an important part of overall health and one must take good care of this aspect.

It is a known fact that excessive sugar can be harmful to our bodies and our teeth. It is also known to have a direct connection to tooth decay. Here are some simple tips that dentists recommend during the festive time to protect teeth and gums.

Dr Mohender Narula, Founder and Chairman, MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, says, "Sugar and artificial sweeteners are highly acidic foods and can soften tooth enamel. Brushing soon after eating consuming acidic food can damage the enamel. One should avoid brushing teeth for about 30 minutes afterwards to avoid the negative effects. Apart from this, it is recommended to floss teeth at least once at it helps in removing food particles and bacteria that may remain trapped between our teeth".

"It is important to include brushing in our daily routine. Brushing every morning and night before bedtime seems to be the standard way for most of us. During the festive time too, people should follow this routine," says, Dr Deepak Kulkarni, Sphurthi Dental care and Oral Rehabilitation centre.

Here are a few tips to take care of dental health: Follow proper dental health regime

During the festive times, not only do people indulge more than they should but also fail to keep up with their existing routine. People should continue to follow the basic routine such as brushing twice daily and flossing their teeth even during celebrations.

Use a good toothbrush



Using a good toothbrush is recommended for good oral hygiene. Also, one should make it a point to change the brush every two to three months or after recovering from any sickness such as viral.

Be hydrated



It is essential to keep the body hydrated. Even during festive times, it is recommended to have water before and after sweets. This can prevent sweets from sticking to the surface of the tooth.

Teeth are for chewing

Always remember that teeth are for chewing and not meant to be tools. We Indians have the habit of opening bottles with teeth. Some people even use them to open packets. This may result in many accidents and should be avoided. Always be mindful of what you are having and its impact on overall health. In case of any trouble, consult a dentist and take timely treatment.