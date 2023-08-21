Understanding Elderly! Let’s help our loved ones to age actively and happily

In an ever-changing world, it becomes imperative to acknowledge and pay tribute to those who hold a treasure trove of experiences and wisdom. Each year, on August 21, World Senior Citizen’s Day takes center stage, illuminating the invaluable contributions of older adults to society. The occasion marks a celebration of the wisdom, knowledge, and achievements of our elders, simultaneously shedding light on the challenges they encounter and advocating for their holistic well-being.

Recent data from NCBI says that approximately 13% of India's population is aged 60 and above. The challenges faced by senior citizens include limited healthcare access for many, with nearly 50% of the elderly population experiencing age-related discrimination. The post-retirement phase of life can evoke a sense of excitement and empowerment for certain individuals while leaving others feeling empty and isolated. It is crucial to delve deeply into the realm of elderly care, specifically focusing on their well-being, as it is an urgent necessity.

“Caregivers play a pivotal role in fostering active aging among elderly family members. Encouraging regular exercise, cognitive engagement, a balanced diet, and social interactions keeps seniors vibrant. By providing emotional support, ensuring home safety, and involving them in decision-making, caregivers contribute to a fulfilling and healthy aging journey. On the other hand, from a medical perspective, the imperative for geriatric specialized care is driven by the unique healthcare demands of an aging population. Tailored to address age-related complexities, this approach ensures seniors receive comprehensive, effective, and compassionate medical attention and is the critical necessity”, says, Rajagopal G, Founder, CEO at KITES Senior Care.

Role of specialised care is taking a leap

“The feeling of being cared for gives humans the utmost confidence. Simple elements that aid in establishing a holistic senior care ecosystem are imperative. Just the way fertility/mother-care and paediatrics have emerged in past few years and solved a crucial issue, specialized geriatric care will complete the missing piece of the puzzle in the healthcare industry. This approach ensures our elderly population receives the attention, dignity, and quality of life they rightfully deserve”, says DrReema Nadig, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at KITES Senior Care.

Here are some interesting facts why Indian Elderly population deserves specialised care:

Complex Health Needs: Elderly individuals often have multiple health conditions and may be taking various medications. Geriatric specialists are trained to manage and coordinate care for complex medical conditions, considering interactions between different medications and health issues.

Age-Related Changes: Aging leads to physiological changes that affect the body's response to illnesses and treatments. Geriatricians understand these age-related changes and tailor medical care accordingly, minimizing potential risks and maximizing positive outcomes.

Comprehensive Care: Geriatrics emphasizes a holistic approach, taking into account not only medical concerns but also the social, psychological, and functional aspects of an elderly person's life. Specialists work to improve overall quality of life and independence.

Preventive Care: Geriatricians focus on preventive care to minimize the impact of common age-related conditions. This includes fall prevention, vaccinations, screenings, and lifestyle recommendations to promote healthy aging.

Long-Term Care Planning: Geriatric specialists help patients and their families plan for long-term care, including options for home care, assisted living, or nursing homes, based on the individual's needs and preferences.

End-of-Life Care: Geriatricians are skilled in providing compassionate end-of-life care, helping patients and families navigate complex decisions about palliative and hospice care.

Interdisciplinary Approach: Geriatrics often involves collaboration with other healthcare professionals such as nurses, physical therapists, social workers, and nutritionists to provide comprehensive care for the elderly.

The aging population is growing globally due to factors such as increased life expectancy and declining birth rates. This demographic shift presents a series of unique healthcare challenges that require specialized attention. Geriatricians understand these age-related changes and tailor medical care accordingly, minimizing potential risks and maximizing positive outcomes. Specialists in geriatrics play a crucial role in ensuring that the aging population receives personalized and effective medical care that enhances their overall well-being and quality of life.

Let’s help them who have helped us to become who we are today.