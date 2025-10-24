SIDPA condemns Razesh Danda’s abusive remarks against media outlet

The South India Digital Publishers Association (SIDPA), representing leading digital media organizations, has strongly condemned Telugu film producer Razesh Danda for using abusive and unparliamentary language toward a media outlet covering his film.

SIDPA emphasized that professional disagreements must always be expressed respectfully and with decorum. Holding a public platform or voice does not grant anyone the right to insult, threaten, or demean others. Such conduct is unacceptable and breaches fundamental principles of professional ethics and decency. The association further reminded that public threats, including those implying violence or harm, are criminal offenses under the law.

SIDPA reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom, stating that it will not tolerate intimidation, abuse, or threats directed at journalists or media organizations. The body stressed the importance of accountability for anyone attempting to undermine the independence and safety of the media.

Through this statement, SIDPA underlines the critical need to maintain professionalism in all interactions with the press and to uphold the values of responsible and respectful communication.