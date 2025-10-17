Today is DLD Awareness Day: Giving every child a voice: Understanding Developmental Language Disorder

Every child deserves the chance to communicate, express themselves, and be understood. Yet, millions of children around the world struggle with something that often goes unnoticed — Developmental Language Disorder (DLD). DLD is a lifelong condition that affects how children understand and use language, even though they have normal intelligence and hearing.

Children with DLD may have difficulty forming sentences, finding the right words, following conversations, or understanding instructions. These challenges can affect not just academic performance but also confidence, friendships, and emotional well-being. Because their struggles are often invisible, they may be unfairly labeled as inattentive, shy, or unmotivated.

Raising awareness about DLD is essential. Parents, educators, and healthcare professionals play a key role in identifying early signs and supporting children through tailored interventions such as speech-language therapy. Early diagnosis and consistent support can make a tremendous difference — helping children build communication skills, thrive in school, and connect meaningfully with others. Creating awareness also means fostering empathy and inclusion. Schools can introduce communication-friendly classrooms, while society at large must recognize that communication differences do not define intelligence or potential.