What To Do with Diwali Diyas Post-Festival

Diwali, the vibrant festival of lights, brings joy and prosperity to millions. Celebrated with great enthusiasm on October 31 this year, it honours Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, symbolizing wealth, wisdom, and the triumph of light over darkness. Homes are adorned with diyas, lights, and decorations, making the day memorable. But once the festivities conclude, the question arises: what should we do with the diyas?

Significance of Diyas in Diwali Celebrations

On Diwali, cleaning and decorating homes are essential rituals. Diyas, especially those lit during the Lakshmi Puja, hold significant spiritual importance as they invite blessings and light into homes. Traditionally, diyas are believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, and their placement and lighting are thought to bring prosperity and dispel negativity.

What to Do with Diyas After Diwali?

Many people dispose of diyas after the festival; however, discarding them is considered inauspicious. Diyas can instead be used in several beneficial ways:

Use in Daily Worship: Diyas hold reverence beyond Diwali. Taking a diya to the temple and lighting it as part of daily worship can keep the connection to prosperity alive.

Ritual Immersion: It’s customary to immerse five diyas in a river as a symbolic way to let go of negativity and welcome prosperity.

Donate or Repurpose: Diyas can also be donated to temples or potters, or even given to children as a way to spread joy and uphold tradition.

Diyas and Financial Prosperity

For those facing financial difficulties, reusing old diyas in everyday decor is said to enhance fortune. However, it’s advised to bring a new diya for Lakshmi Puja as a sign of fresh beginnings.

Diyas and the Environment

Instead of discarding diyas, they can also be buried under trees as an eco-friendly practice. This helps keep their spiritual significance intact while contributing positively to the environment.