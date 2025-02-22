Youth-Led Fashion Revolution: Redefining Style with Sustainability

Woxsen Fashion Week, La Mode, the two-day fashion show by The School of Art & Design at Woxsen University concluded today amid a lot of fanfare drawing attention from super models to fashion enthusiasts. The event also witnessed Indian actor Marc Robinson as the chief guest. This year’s theme, "Seven Deadly Sins with a Surprise," focused on human flaws and temptations. The students explored this concept by using Satan as a symbolic figure representing sin and desire. Their collections featured bold, dramatic, and meaningful designs that told powerful stories through fabric, patterns, and textures.

One of the most important aspects of this year’s fashion show was the use of discarded fabrics and garments. The students transformed waste materials into stunning outfits, reinforcing sustainability and ethical fashion. Their work reflected the growing importance of eco-friendly practices in the fashion industry.

Dr Adity Saxena, HOD of School of Art & Design, Woxsen University said, “I am proud to see our students push the boundaries of creativity and sustainability at Woxsen Fashion Week, La Mode. The use of discarded fabrics and garments to create stunning outfits is a testament to their innovative spirit and commitment to eco-friendly practices. This year's theme, 'Seven Deadly Sins with a Surprise,' not only showcased their technical skills but also sparked important conversations about human flaws and temptations. The future of fashion is indeed in good hands, and I look forward to seeing the incredible things our students will achieve in the years to come.”

Chief Guest Marc Robinson, former supermodel, actor, and seasoned choreographer expressed his amazement at the students' ability to transform discarded fabrics and garments into stunning outfits, praising the creativity on display. With over two decades in the industry, he highlighted how inspiring it is to see the next generation of designers prioritizing eco-friendly practices and pushing the boundaries of fashion.

Additonally, Whats Around Hyderabad, a prominent Instagram influencer showcasing trending events and must-visit places across the city, also marked their presence at the Woxsen Fashion Show.

One of the fashion design student said “For us, La Mode was a chance to prove that sustainability and style can go hand in hand. Taking discarded fabrics and turning them into something bold and meaningful was a challenge and seeing our designs on the runway, knowing they carry a message beyond aesthetics, was an incredible feeling.”

Apart from the impressive fashion display, La Mode also included a lively dance performance by student club volunteers, adding a touch of entertainment to the evening. The audience enjoyed a blend of fashion, music, and dance, making it a truly memorable experience.




















