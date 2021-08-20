Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 20 August 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 20 August 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:39 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 20 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 19 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 20 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Fair with 29 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 20 (10 Muharram, 1443); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:20 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:39 PM; Isha: 7:54 PM.
Live Updates
- 20 Aug 2021 3:41 AM GMT
Vaccines effective against Delta variant: UK study
London: Obtaining two vaccine doses remains the most effective way to ensure protection against the COVID-19 Delta variant of concern (VOC), first identified in India and now dominant in the UK, one of Britain's largest studies of its kind concluded on Thursday. Read Full Story
- 20 Aug 2021 3:40 AM GMT
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected most of the globe, resulting in unimaginable morbidity and mortality since Dec 2019. According to latest reports, nearly 191 million people have been affected by this infection with 4.1 million deaths all over the world. In India alone 3.14 crore people were affected with 420,765 deaths as per recent reports. Read Full Story
- 20 Aug 2021 3:39 AM GMT
Gold rates today, 20 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Friday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after a hike for the last three continuous days. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,100 with a slash of Rs. 200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,100 with a slash of Rs. 230. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,100 with a slash of Rs. 230. Read Full Story