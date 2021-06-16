Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 16 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 16 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, and Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:42 AM and will set at 6:52 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 16 will be 84% and Air Quality will be Fair with 14 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:35 AM and will set at 6:41 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 16 will be 68% and Air Quality will be Fair with 22 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 16 (5 Dhul Qadah, 1442), Fajr: 4:20 AM, Sunrise: 5:41 AM, Dhuhr: 12:17 PM, Asr: 3:40 PM, Maghrib: 6:51 PM, Isha: 8:13 PM
Live Updates
- 16 Jun 2021 3:50 AM GMT
India reports 62,224 new COVID19 cases, 1,07,628 discharges & 2542 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,96,33,105
Total discharges: 2,83,88,100
Death toll: 3,79,573
Active cases: 8,65,432
Total Vaccination: 26,19,72,014 (28,00,458 in last 24 hrs)
- 16 Jun 2021 3:34 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 16 June 2021
The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat without change and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,630 with a fall of Rs. 10. Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 3:05 AM GMT
Lockdown in Telangana to be lifted?
The State Government is mulling to lift all lockdown restrictions, including night curfew from June 20 as the graph of Covid-19 positive cases has shown a steep downward trend. Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 3:04 AM GMT
No need of negative RT-PCR test report to travel to Delhi
Thanks to the decreasing number of Covid positive cases that now the Delhi bound passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states need not provide a negative report of the RT-PCR test. Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 2:57 AM GMT
28 students test positive in Super-60 batch; Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Puspasreevani orders probe
The safety of super-60 batch students created flutter among district officials in Srikakulam on Tuesday as the news of 28 students being infected by Covid-19 was circulating among the officials and social media. Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 2:56 AM GMT
Covaxin at Rs 150 per dose 'not sustainable': Bharat Biotech
The supply price of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Central government at Rs 150 per dose is not sustainable in the long run, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 2:55 AM GMT
'Delta' variant mutates into 'Delta Plus'
The 'Delta' variant of Covid-19 - a version first detected in India - has evolved to form the 'Delta Plus' or AY.1 variant. Scientists say it has acquired a mutation associated with escaping immunity but stress there is "no cause for concern yet". Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 2:54 AM GMT
Doctors warn of 'worse than second wave' if norms not followed
With close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards. Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 2:53 AM GMT
India confirms first death after Covid jab
A government panel studying Covid-19 vaccine side-effects has confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination. Read Full Story
- 16 Jun 2021 2:52 AM GMT
Centre keeps Telangana on tenterhooks over vaccines quota
The free vaccination programme, which is set to begin from June 21 across the country for all above 18 years, is initiated by the Centre. The Centre would distribute vaccines based on the details submitted by the State Governments. But so far, the Government of Telangana State has no clue on how many doses it would get from the Centre. Read Full Story