Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 2.51 lakh new Covid cases and 627 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates today on 28 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 28 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Live Updates
- 28 Jan 2022 5:23 AM GMT
India on Friday reported 2,51,209 positive cases for the coronavirus infection in a day. With this, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.06 crore, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday. As many as 627 fatalities reported also reported during the 24-hour period. The death toll has climbed to 4,92,327, the data updated at 8 am showed.