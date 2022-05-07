Entertainment News LIVE UPDATES: Latest Tollywood, and Bollywood News Today 7 May
Entertainment news Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest Tollywood news from India, Bollywood, and Kollywood.
Live Updates
- 7 May 2022 7:34 AM GMT
We need a saree emoji. ▪️ pic.twitter.com/mqMZXpmc2W— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 7, 2022
- 7 May 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Malayala kutti Nayanathara and the popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's marriage date is fixed. It was known to everyone that they had been in a relationship for a few years. It is also heard that they both were engaged privately. As per the latest sources of information, Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan will marry on 9th June at Tirupathi this year.
- 7 May 2022 7:29 AM GMT
Even after achieving so much success ur such a sweet and humble guy Darshi … I could sense ur feelings we all have that same emotion towards him keep rocking as always u do 🤗🤗 @priyadarshi_i https://t.co/OxesbsPscC— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) May 7, 2022
- 7 May 2022 7:11 AM GMT
ఎప్పటిలాగ సారధి స్టూడియోలో షూటింగకి వెళ్ళాను, కానీ ఆ రోజు మాత్రం ఎప్పటి లాగా లేదు. ఎటు చూసిన హడావిడి, అందరి కళ్ళలో ఏదో సందడి, అందరి నోట్లో ఒకటే మాట, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ (@PawanKalyan) గారు వస్తున్నారు. అంతే! వారితో ఒక మాటైనా మాట్లాడాలి, వారు తీసిన చిత్రం "జానీ" ఎంతగా (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Xu0HwK6Unh— Priyadarshi (@priyadarshi_i) May 7, 2022
- 7 May 2022 7:06 AM GMT
. @iam_SJSuryah 's #KadamaiyaiSei Trailer reached 1️⃣ Million+ Views & TRENDING on #3— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2022
Garnering fabulous Positive comments https://t.co/iT7Lz7Cmmo
Coming soon in theaters @Venkatt_Ragavan @iamyashikaanand@arunrajmusic @srikanth_nb @Arunbharathioff @ProBhuvan @CtcMediaboy pic.twitter.com/RUoqUrFgee
- 7 May 2022 6:53 AM GMT
The Day is Here 💥💥— SarkaruVaariPaata (@SVPTheFilm) May 7, 2022
Witness the Grand #SVPPreReleaseEvent today evening 🤘
Watch Live here!
- https://t.co/5p5jJVZaio
- https://t.co/4K75FHgCgJ
- https://t.co/H5SChdwU6o#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPMania #SVP pic.twitter.com/7cJf9yFuM7
- 7 May 2022 6:50 AM GMT
Take pride and Joy in Announcing that the Tamil Version of #Micheal— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2022
Will be presents by my Dear Friend & Ace Filmmaker @Dir_Lokesh 🤍
Thank the Universe for Gifting me with people like you & @jeranjit 🤍@VijaySethuOffl anna 🤍 https://t.co/UmhXXqLCD2
- 7 May 2022 6:49 AM GMT
Heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & KGF— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 7, 2022
May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/Rx5Kkv2P0g
- 7 May 2022 6:47 AM GMT
Fantasy is a world where impossible things exist and I cannot wait to welcome you all to this ‘impossible little place’ which has it’s own secrets.#OoruPeruBhairavakona— vi anand (@Dir_Vi_Anand) May 7, 2022
Happyyyy birthday brother!!! @sundeepkishan https://t.co/YQ7vmTDTSv pic.twitter.com/udPQrZcZ7g