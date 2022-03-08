Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 8 March 2022
Live Updates today on 8 March 2022:
Live Updates
- 8 March 2022 8:25 AM GMT
A young man who has made contact with a woman is harassing her to satisfy his sexual desire and later murdered her as she refused.in Srikakulam district. The locals and relatives of the deceased complained to the police. With their complaint, the police arrested the accused and produced him in court.Read more
- 8 March 2022 8:25 AM GMT
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was on a tour to Wanaparthy has inaugurated market yard at Chityala. Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLAs, MLCs and other party workers were present.Read more
- 8 March 2022 8:23 AM GMT
IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated 50-acre FLO industrial park in Medical Devices park in Sultanpur of Sangareddy district. The park has been set up with an investment of Rs 250 crores.Read more
- 8 March 2022 7:07 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Goutham Reddy's death was a huge loss to himself, the party and the state. On the second day, Chief Minister YS Jagan on behalf of the government introduced a condolence resolution on the death of Goutham Reddy as part of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings. CM YS Jagan said, Goutham Reddy has been a good friend of him since childhood and said they could not digest the untimely death.Read more
- 8 March 2022 7:06 AM GMT
Gaddi Annaram market which was reopened three days ago after the high court orders has been closed again on Tuesday morning. The high court directed the court to remain the market open till April 6. However, the authorities tried to close the market which resulted in commotion-like situation at the market after the traders went against the officials. The officials also shifted the fruits arrived in lorries to Bata Singaram.Read more
- 8 March 2022 7:05 AM GMT
The Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada is ready for the International Women's Day celebrations. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest where more than 15,000 young women are expected to flock from all over the state. The program is jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Women Development, Child Welfare, and the State Commission for Women.Read more