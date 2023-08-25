Kudos to ISRO scientists for taking India to Moon

India hails ISRO warriors comprising scientists and engineers or technicians whose dedicated efforts accomplished the roaring task of landing India’s spacecraft on the unexplored southern pole of Moon, thereby becoming the first country to accomplish such an achievement, while India joins the coveted club in this regard. The present episode assumes paramount in efforts of India to send man to Moon eventually. Moreover, present achievement is not merely Indian, but it encompasses entire humanity. It must also be pointed out that eminence of present Modi-led government is also enhanced greatly on account of inherent reasons.



B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

***

After the last-minute failure of Chandrayan 2, the ISRO has worked hard and could taste the success now. India has become first country to touch the south pole of Moon and fourth one to achieve safe landing on, that too with using limited resources. The cost-effective mission will pave way for India to become leader in such missions attracting more global customers. Apart from financial benefits, the hard earned success in the sky, will give geopolitical advantage to India. The scientific community of ISRO and the Government deserve all accolades.Now all India is over the moon.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission was the culmination of the country’s much-needed confidence to learn from past errors; now to think big in terms of Gaganyaan and other space missions that are in the pipeline of the ISRO. The needless political slugfest over Chandrayaan success has already begun by the Congress to attribute it to Nehru’s vision. No one has any question about this. At the same time Congress cannot redeem itself from the unwarranted treatment and trauma it had meted out to an ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan at the best of foreign agencies, when India’s own cryogenic engine was in the making - that took India several years in perfecting it as a result.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

We must thank the providence that we were able to.live through the monumental and glorious.moment of our country when the Lander with the Rover of Chandrayaan 3 made a successful soft landing on the Moon exactly at 1804 hours IST, as scheduled. Hats-off to the ISRO scientists and engineers, who made this feat possible. The scientists did their job but political will and support were lacking. Kudos for soft landing.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

Failures are stepping stones for success. It is well-established to a great extent by ISRO scientists and they added a new chapter of sucess to their mission, that has the remedies to all possible failures that could be imagined. All indians are proud of ISRO scientists .Kudos to them. Next mission for ISRO will be to make life on Mars possible for mankind .

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

***

Venturing into Lunar Research itself is a very difficult task, on top of that, trying a soft-landing on the never explored South Pole region of the lunar surface is an extremely challenging job. Although Vikram lander in the previous mission could not land on moon as expected, immense patriotic fervour has gone so deep into Indians. Partial failure of Chandrayaan-2 did not deter the confidence of ISRO scientists. With the recent success, it is yet again proved that the sheer brilliance and talent of Indian scientists are no less than any of their global counterparts. With their relentless efforts, ISRO emerged as a very successful organization giving cutthroat competition to the leading space agencies, such as NASA and the European Space Agency. Launching satellites at affordable prices, much lower than any other space agency in the world is the testimony of the effectiveness and efficiency of Indian scientists. ISRO broke the stereotype of public sector undertakings being inefficient.

Dr Mejari Mallikarjuna, Chittoor

Chandrayan-3 success is a historic achievement of Indian scientists. We congratulate the Indian scientists for this great achievement. We should encourage this academic and scientific development and learn the nuances of science and the mysteries of the universe. But the significance of this historical achievement of scientists should not be colored by politics.

Afazuddin Kazi Qasmi, Mumbai