MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th June 2025

Dump all obsolete carriers

The devastating crash of Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (flight AI 171 bound for London) in Ahmedabad is a tragedy of enormous magnitude. It is India’s worst civilian air crash in the last three DGCA will have to very meticulously investigate the cause of the crash. In the larger interest of all passengers, the Union Government must start abandoning the old and outdated civil aeroplanes.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Enhance aviation safety

I am writing this letter to express my profound sorrow and shock at the tragic loss of lives in the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. A Mayday call was issued by the pilots, but the aircraft went silent shortly before the crash. My thoughts are with the aggrieved families and the lone survivor who miraculously escaped the fiery crash. This horrific incident highlights the importance of prioritizing aviation safety and ensuring the highest standards of maintenance and operational procedures. It is crucial that the authorities launch a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this accident and take steps to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. To enhance aviation safety, the authorities should focus on robust training, infrastructure upgrades, enhanced collaboration, accountability, and embracing new technologies. This includes implementing effective Safety Management Systems (SMS), encouraging open communication and reporting, and promoting a positive safety culture.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Makers of Dreamliner must assess reasons for the crash

The Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is an unfortunate event in aviation history. The probable failure of both engines either due to bird-hit or a technical malfunction is one of many assumptions. The pilot’s ‘Mayday’ call just before take-off was too late for the ground aviation experts to avert the catastrophe that led to the loss of 242 lives. As this is the first ever crash since the induction of B-787 Dreamliner in ten years, the manufacturer must strictly scrutinise to assess the reasons for the crash.

P R Ravinder, New Mirjalguda, Hyderabad.

A nation in mourning

Today, our hearts are deeply broken upon hearing the tragic news of an aviation accident involving a flight from Ahmedabad to London. This is not the first such incident; unfortunately, many such accidents have occurred before, and hundreds of precious lives have been lost. Such incidents compel us to reflect seriously on how to strengthen our air travel system. Every tragedy teaches us a lesson, and it is important that we learn from it.

It is essential that aviation companies and government agencies carry out their responsibilities with greater dedication and vigilance so that such heartbreaking accidents can be prevented in the future.

Omar Faruque, Assam

Pak flag at peace prayer assembly

A case has been registered in Kerala after a Pakistani flag was displayed at a ‘world peace prayer’, which is underway since June 1. The prayer has been organised by a protestant group at Jesus Generation Auditorium near Kochi. A policy of zero tolerance must be adopted in such matters, as recent inimical developments between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack demand it. All such activities must be considered with utmost suspicion.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Time for course corrections

The Ahmedabad-London Air India plane AI171 crashed minutes after take-off, killing all except one lucky individual aboard apart from several persons in a medical college hostel, into which the ill-fated plane crashed. It is said that several glitches and technical faults came to the fore during surprise inspections by DGCA on AI aircraft. Round 15 memos have been sent to the AI administration, without eliciting any response. The safety of passengers and proper maintenance of the aircraft are paramount when it comes to safe flying to various destinations. Let us hope that the required course corrections are made by Air India on an urgent basis.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru