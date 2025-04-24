MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th Apr 2025

Chaos in the valley

Jammu and Kashmir valley remained shut for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday in protest against Tuesday’s macabre terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location and killed at least 30 people, mostly tourists. Most shops, fuel stations, schools and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar, while outlets dealing in essential commodities were open across the city. The effect of the shutdown was also witnessed in the other district headquarters of the valley. The shut down protest was called by several political parties, socio-religious organisations, trade bodies, and civil society groups. The city was left in shock even as fear-psychosis has set in. The hugely condemnable dastardly act has left the valley in utter chaos.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Time Centre calls spade a spade

This is regarding the massacre of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam. Ironically, whenever violence and large-scale incidents of killings are reported from any part of the country, the Centre asserts in double-quick time that these are unacceptable and vows to wipe out such menaces. Alas, no rigorous retaliation takes place from our side and no concrete results come out; this has been going on for years together. Till date, we have lost innumerable security men and civilians. We must help ourselves as no other nation is going to help us in controlling militancy. The Modi government at the centre should leave no stone unturned in identifying the perpetrators and hanging them. This would be a potent deterrent. After all, we can’t let our innocent people die like this.

Dr. Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Killing of tourists is a heinous act

The killing of tourists in Pahalgam is a heinous cowardly inhuman act that the terrorists have indulged in. Mahatma Gandhi always suggested that peaceful negotiations were the only meaningful humane way out. It is self-defeating for J&K because it will lose precious tourism revenue. The top grade infrastructure that are put in place by the authorities are brought down ruthlessly by the trigger-happy barbaric elements, who don’t believe in humanity.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad-61

Terrorism raises its ugly head in J&K

After several years, the state of Jammu & Kashmir has once again come under terror attacks. The brutal killing of tourists, including foreigners, is an inhuman act that is not only condemnable but one that should be dealt with an iron hand. It is a serious setback to tourism and development of Jammu & Kashmir. In the interest of the state’s economy, its people must launch a civic movement and rally in support of the security forces, the brave-hearts who are fighting the terrorists.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

Ensure safe and secure Amarnath Yatra

It’s heartbreaking that terrorists mercilessly killed 26 tourists, including three foreigners, in Pahalgam, which is unpardonable. No amount of consolation or compensation can alleviate the agony of the bereaved families. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly emphasized those behind this heinous crime should not be spared. Meanwhile, Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start from Pahalgam on July 3, now poses an additional concern for devotees. The government must take stringent measures to ensure the pilgrims’ safety and security. The nation demands justice for the Pahalgam victims and their families. The perpetrators must be brought to book and punished severely.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad