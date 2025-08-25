MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th August 2025

Spread space knowledge among students

This refers to news reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed that space explosion is the next goal for India. Astronaut Subhanshu Shukla is keen that students must hone knowledge about space exploration. In fact, a similar sentiment was echoed by ISRO Chairman Dr Narayanan, when he was being honoured with a Doctorate by Osmania University recently. He stated that his goal and dream was to design a 40-storey tall rocket with a 75-tonne payload. We wish that these would be translated soon. After his meeting with the Prime Minister, Shukla said that Modi had assured that India will build a pool of 40 to 50 astronauts. This is a thrilling development. I urge Modi, the ISRO chief and Shukla to depute a team of experts in batches across schools. They can explain about the role of ISRO, the astronauts, goals, focus areas and about the basic technology needed to make rockets. Many students can certainly get motivated to pursue a career in the exciting field.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11

Soaring beyond frontiers

The historic initiative in space technology marks a remarkable leap forward for Indian space ambitions. With the launch of an extensive Earth observation satellite constellation, Indian firms, under INSAPCe’s guidance, are showcasing innovation, self-reliance, and a bold vision for the future. This pioneering collaboration will not only fortify the country’s leadership in global space technology but also foster invaluable solutions for agriculture, disaster management, and national security. All those involved in setting up this stellar example of scientific excellence and forward-thinking partnership should be lauded.

S. Rahamathulla,Kadapa-516003

Revanth blames KCR ‘law’

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has mentioned that the law enacted by the KCR government to restrict total reservations in the state to 50 per cent has emerged as a big hurdle for the Congress government’s proposal to implement 42 per cent reservation for backward classes (BCs) in the state. Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress was bent on helping BCs in this regard as Rahul Gandhi had made the promise. He opined that with the present state of reservation, BCs would not get even one per cent reservation in local bodies, among others. This needs to be pondered on a broader scale.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

Our egos are too big

This refers to the article ‘Small people big egos’ (THI Aug 22) by K Krishna Sagar. It is a masterpiece that rightly dwells deep into the malaise that affects human relations at every level, including family relations, workplace connections and our societal responsibilities. We place our egos so high that we turn a blind eye to our real growth as human beings. This is a downward trend for our society. We come across as being arrogant, self-centred and all-knowing individuals with no time for healthy and meaningful conversations with people around us. The fake lives we lead today are full of social media gratifications and likes. This is more evident among the restless younger generation, who seem to carry their ego on their sleeves. They refuse to take advice from their seniors at the workplaces but are hooked on social media influences, who often mislead them. We hardly care to introspect our behaviour, mannerisms and interpersonal communication. Our egos are so big that today we don’t feel the necessity to sit down and settle our differences, which is quite worrying. The writer has rightly stressed on the need to cast aside our egos and adopt simplicity and develop respect for our elders and seniors. To lead a fulfilling life, we must make our egos small and ourselves big. Only then can there be real growth for us as human beings. That way, we can contribute in a big way towards building a healthy and a happy society.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad-50