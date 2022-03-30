MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th March 2022

Yadadri temple inauguration, a KCR show

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao deserves praise for his sincere and dedicated efforts in redeveloping the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple. Only with his personal supervision and initiatives the temple renovation completed within a span of five years. The State government never hesitated in releasing the required funds; and it is reported Rs1200 crores were so far spent for this divine task. Today, with the overall development of the temple and precincts with broad roads and greenery, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district can boast as one of the tourist attraction centre in the country. All credit of course to KCR !

It was earlier reported in recent past that the inaugural ceremony of new temple will be held in the presence of President or the Prime Minister. The strained relations of TRS govt with the BJP perhaps changed the plan. However, as the entire project of temple renovation is launched by the State Government, the said function should have been held in the presence of at least Governor of Telangana, head of the State. But she was conspicuously absent for the function. To one's dismay, the redeveloped temple was reopened on Monday, with all fanfare by the Chief Minister and his family members in the presence of his cabinet minions. The gala programme gave an impression that it is a grand event of royal or feudal family instead of democratically elected representatives.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

No political party cares for public



Why blame only the regional parties for their double standards when all political parties including the Congress and BJP are equally guilty of the same? The BJP on its part probably thinks that criticism against it will be blunted if they raise the fuel prices in small doses every day. The hypocrisy of the BJP is further compounded by their own actions on fuel price hikes during the UPA regime. A redux of all speeches and actions would be in order to expose the party. Let's face the facts; no party is interested about the welfare of its citizens. All they crave for is power and its attendant benefits. Look at the choices available to the citizens during elections. All political parties are entitled to hold protests to embarrass the government in power. But let nobody be under the impression that all of this is being done with the interests of the people at heart.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

2-day strike is not unjustified



The present 2- day strike by all major trade unions including bank/ insurance employees etc has a specific purpose which cannot be defamed just like that. The issues are definitely important such as privatising public sector institutions, banks and other sensitive industries. I do not understand if privatisation is the only solution for preventing all losses in several public sector undertakings , why were so many private sector institutions closed and few private sector banks merged earlier and the government had to infuse funds in some institutions ?

Basically it was the fraudsters who in fact cheated the banks because they knew how to cheat well. No doubt, the government may get funds by disinvestment but then they are in fact laying a green carpet for more fraudsters to commit cheating of bank funds in spite of huge technological developments in banking systems.. This is a very important issue the bankers are raising in addition to revising the bank retirees pensions not revised since decades.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Assess central govt's performance too!



Some of your editorials are mysterious ! You went hammer and tongs against the regional parties !! I don't know why . All regional parties are dynasty based, family owned ones but they are necessary for the federalism of Indian democracy and for Indian core values .

There are some very good articles in Edit Page . Among English papers, your editorials make scathing critique of both regional parties - TRS & YCP . You point out the mistakes and expose the administrative blunders of both ruling parties in Telugu states. The paper gives plenty of space to Telangana news. All these are plus points. Be critical of central govt administrative mistakes too , even if in a benevolent way , like a good friend.

Vineel Anand CVA, Hyderabad

EVs need to be monitored



E- vehicles have become a trend now and more and more people have started buying and using them as petrol price is unbearable. The running costs of EVs are lesser compared to petrol vehicles . Besides these factors many state governments have already started promoting certain tax benefits while buying and using these vehicles. But of late certain human tragedies occurring due to EVs have caused serious concern about these travelling machines which needs immediate attention from the vehicles manufacturers and the authority concerned as ignorance of these mishaps later can cause more severe fatalities . An authority to monitor e-vehicles manufacturing, consumption and safety is the need of the hour as more and more Indians are switching from petrol to e-vehicles .

M Pradyu, Kannur