MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st October 2025

Evolve long-term solutions to contain cyclone impact

A long-term solution to stop devastating cyclones like Montha is to go in for one hundred per cent green renewable energy. This is possible if production-generation of all five types of clean energy, including solar, wind, green hydrogen, geothermal and nuclear, are planned as per regional suitability. It has been noticed that sticking to just one type of clean energy cannot achieve the desired results, at least not at a faster pace. Montha, which impacted Andhra Pradesh on a massive scale and hit Telangana, has brought life to a standstill in both states.

The authorities can also contemplate eight other solutions to help humanity during floods. They include: I) having an excellent drainage system to ensure free flow of rain water; II) rain water harvesting system; III) rushing life jackets, life and motor boats to evacuate stranded people; IV) sending helicopters with ladders and food; V) pumping out water wherever possible; VI) constructing buildings in low-lying areas only on pillars for a safer height; VII) having ambulances and doctors on standby and VIII) assure emergency mobile doctors that there would be no court cases, a fear that haunts many of them.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad-61

Time to trap cyber criminals

The editorial ‘Joint offensive can stem ‘digital arrest’ menace’ (THI Oct 30) brought out the perils involving ‘innovations’ in digital frauds that are unleashed against the society – and the new ‘digital arrest’ that is haunting the psyche of unwary and law-abiding citizens, inducing fear of law. Ironically, qualified and experienced professionals are engaged in such cybercrimes, whose operating base is within the country or outside.

It is said that scamsters often advertise for computer professionals to work abroad – like Malaysia and Thailand. Once the employment seekers land at the gates of these gangs, they are treated like slaves and there is no escape for these hapless individuals, who are compelled to carry out the criminal activities under threat. It is time such unscrupulous cybercrime gangs are identified and unmasked before more victims fall prey to their greed.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

‘Digital arrest’ is a spine-chilling reality

Apropos your editorial ‘Joint offensive can stem ‘digital arrest’ menace’. It has rightly brought out the anguish and trauma unleashed on the common man by the scamsters with threats of ‘ digital arrest’. An irony is that most of us detest the idea of visiting a police station or to be summoned by the police regarding a crime about which we have no clue at all.

‘Digital arrest’ is a spine-chilling reality and is beyond the endurance and psychological threshold of law-abiding people. The Union Government has been sending messages to people to guard against cyber criminals and fraudsters using ‘digital arrest’ threat as an intimidating tool to cash on people’s gullibility. Let us all be watchful and not fall to these shadow ghosts.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Digital literacy can counter cyber frauds

The rise in cyber scams that include extorting money from unsuspecting people after hoodwinking them with the threat of digital arrest is assuming dangerous proportions, which is a matter of serious concern. Since many educated people are falling in the trap, it is essential that there should be a focus on digital literacy, encompassing a range of skills that empower individuals to be aware of various forms of fraud and deception.

It is crucial to prioritise credible sources through careful planning besides joint efforts and operation by all states and union territories to help thwart any attempt by fraudsters to lure middle-class people. This can be a catalyst for change and help individuals to safeguard their savings.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Jibe at Modi is unbecoming of Rahul

Apropos “Modi can do anything for votes, even dance: Rahul” (Oct 30). Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement is not only a crude political jibe but a reflection of the deepening toxicity in our political discourse. Such baseless personal attacks degrade democratic debate and insult the intelligence of Indian voters. In an era when India faces numerous challenges that demand sober governance and leadership, resorting to mockery and sensationalism is an irresponsible act.

Instead of engaging with policies or addressing genuine public concerns, this remark reduces the office of the Prime Minister to a caricature, eroding respect for democratic institutions. It also sows unnecessary division and distracts the electorate from substantive electoral issues. Political leaders bear the responsibility to elevate public debate, not to stoop to cheap theatrics. People deserve transparency, accountability, and constructive dialogue — not insults dressed as rhetoric. The quality of our democracy depends not on sensational remarks but on the seriousness of discussion that shapes its progress.

K V Chandra Mouli, Mysuru