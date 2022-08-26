$ 300 billion contribution target from state to country's digital economy: Minister

Bengaluru: In three years, the country's digital economy will reach one trillion dollars. IT and BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said that Karnataka has set a target of contributing USD 300 billion .

He was speaking at the three-day 18th annual CII Innovate conference that began in the city on Thursday.

The state has given great importance to innovation and research and has implemented necessary policies.

Minister Ashwath Narayan said that Karnataka is the only state that provides seed funds to encourage innovation.

Advanced technologies like quantum and artificial intelligence are ruling the world today. Keeping this in mind, the government has brought the 'Engineering Research and Development Policy', he said.

The higher education sector is fused with industries with global standards. He explained that technology is being used effectively for its improvement. He said that the Super 30 program was designed to have a world-class engineering college in every district.

The expectations of the industry sector are immense. The government is taking initiatives in line with this. But Aswath Narayan opined that it should be done in a more intensive manner. IT Vision Group Chairman Chris Gopalakrishnan, CII's Kamal Bali and others were present in the programme.