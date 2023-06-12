Don-turned-author’s call to thrash Bajrang Dal workers, start Dravida army

Bengaluru: Underworld don turned author Agni Sridhar’s recent social media statements to start Dravida army in every village and town, and either to convert or beat up Bajrang Dal activists has stirred a controversy in Karnataka.

Kannada actor and social activist Chetan Kumar has condemned the statements of Agni Sridhar on Sunday. “Agni Sridhar says ‘Start Dravida team in each city; convert all Bajrang Dal boys - or thrash them.’ While I’m grateful to Mr Sridhar for the film break, I strongly oppose his provocation to violence. Can we expect societal propriety and nonviolence from a (former)

underworld don?”

Chetan Kumar has also reacted to the textbook revision row and statements of Minister for RDPR and IT and BT Priyank Kharge. “Minister Priyank Kharge suggested right wing thinker Chakravarthy Sulibele to read ‘Why I am an Atheist’ book by martyr Bhagat Singh. This is ironic as Priyank Kharge took oath in the name of God,” he said in his social media.

Agni Sridhar is known for his progressive thinking, launched Rastriya Dravida Sangha (RDS) before elections to create awareness against the RSS in Karnataka. Agni Sridhar who is also the President of RDS had stated that some of the Jain community are making a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore annually by exporting beef to foreign countries.

He maintained that earlier, Muslim community had a major stake in the beef export industry. To push away the Muslims in this sector, the BJP and RSS enacted anti-cow slaughter acts. He also alleged that Jain community is behind the controversy; and that rich Muslims don’t eat beef, it is an attempt to portray beef as Muslim food. Dalits and Christians also eat beef, which is not discussed, he held.