Responding to the appeal from Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, two public sector entities and a Bengaluru-based company owned by the Jain family have donated an optical machine designed for placing Surya Tilak at the Sri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya. This machine, costing Rs 84 lakh, is a product of Optics and Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd (Optica) located on Jigani Link Road. The construction of the machine received support from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

Rajendra Kotaria, the Managing Director of Optika, expressed pride in the construction of this highly accurate optical machine, emphasising its significance as Ram Lalla returns to the temple after approximately 500 years. He highlighted his support for the project aligned with the Prime Minister's vision and the temple trust. The machine, constructed using titanium, brass, and bronze, will be unveiled on the day of Rama's death in the temple. Notably, no iron was used in the construction to adhere to prohibitions.

"On the day of Rama Navami, when the sun is at a certain angle, the first mirror in the periscopic system will receive sunlight. This machine not only captures the sunlight but is also built to automatically adjust and precisely place Surya Tilak on the forehead of Rama's idol on every Ramanavami day," explained sources at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

The Ramjanmabhoomi Temple Trust initially approached IIA to construct the Surya Tilak Yantra. However, due to ideological differences, the IIA limited its involvement to the design of the optical machine. Seeking guidance from CBRI in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, the trust enlisted the expertise of Optica for the manufacturing and installation of the machine in Ayodhya.

Responding to inquiries about the compatibility of Jainism with Hinduism, Kotaria of Optica emphasised the universality of Lord Rama's principles and charity, asserting that both religions share a common origin.